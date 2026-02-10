Odisha To Take Action Against Revenue Staff Chewing Paan, Gutkha In Offices

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued strict guidelines warning revenue and tehsil office staff against consuming paan, gutkha, cigarettes or any intoxicating substances inside office premises, stating that violations will invite disciplinary action.

According to official sources, the directive applies to all officials and employees posted at the state headquarters as well as district and tehsil offices.

The instructions were issued by additional chief secretary of the revenue and disaster management department Dr Arabinda Padhee soon after assuming charge. He has emphasised the need to enforce discipline while strengthening revenue administration and making it more people-centric.

As part of the fresh measures, all officers and staff have also been directed to wear handloom attire every Friday to promote local traditions.

Dr Padhee has underlined the importance of honesty, professional integrity and sensitivity in dealing with the public, directing officials to take prompt steps to improve public trust in the system.

The department has simultaneously adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, warning of strict action not only against corrupt officials but also against those who abet or support such practices.

Through a circular, the additional chief secretary has issued at least 10 guidelines to officers and subordinate staff, seeking their cooperation in implementing the reforms.

Notably, in a major step to curb substance abuse and protect public health, the Odisha government on January 22 imposed a complete ban on the purchase and sale of gutkha and other tobacco-related products. The ban covers pan masala, zarda, khaini, gutkha, tobacco and all food items containing nicotine.