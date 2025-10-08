Odisha to Restore Tagore’s Historic Puri Residence, Convert it into a Museum

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced plans to restore the seaside house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Puri and convert it into a museum dedicated to the poet-philosopher’s life and works.

State minister for Odia language, literature and culture, Suryavanshi Suraj, said on Wednesday that the historic building — popularly known as Pather Puri — will be conserved and developed as a centre celebrating Tagore’s creative legacy and his association with the temple town.

“It has been decided to restore Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s residence in Puri and convert it into a museum in his memory. This initiative will preserve a significant cultural landmark linked to India’s literary heritage,” the minister said after chairing a high-level review meeting.

The house, located along Chakratirtha Road near the Puri sea beach, had long fallen into disuse. It once served as a boys’ hostel for students of Samanta Chandra Sekhar (SCS) College, before being abandoned due to structural decay.

According to historian and INTACH Odisha Chapter coordinator Anil Dhir, the land was allotted to Tagore in 1939, and the Tagore family subsequently constructed a palatial seaside residence there. Later, they donated the property to the state government for educational purposes.

“When there was a move by Puri Municipality to demolish the building, INTACH intervened and drew the attention of both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and then Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The demolition was halted, though the boundary wall was removed to facilitate road expansion towards the sea beach,” Dhir told reporters.

Dhir added that literary historians believe Tagore stayed at the Puri residence for some time and penned several of his memorable poems, including Pravasi, Janmadin, and Epare Opare. The house is regarded as one of the poet’s creative retreats outside Santiniketan and a symbol of his deep emotional connection with Odisha’s coastline and culture.

The proposed museum, officials said, will showcase manuscripts, photographs, and memorabilia reflecting Tagore’s visits to Odisha and his correspondence with prominent Odia intellectuals of the early 20th century. The government also plans to collaborate with Visva-Bharati University and INTACH for expert guidance in conservation and curatorial design.

Cultural scholars have welcomed the move, describing it as a long-overdue recognition of Tagore’s multifaceted relationship with Odisha — a state that frequently inspired his writings and philosophical reflections on nature, spirituality, and humanity.

Once restored, Pather Puri is expected to emerge as a major cultural and literary attraction in Puri, complementing the city’s historical and spiritual significance as a centre of pilgrimage, art, and heritage.



