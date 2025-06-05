Odisha To Plant 7.5 Crore Saplings, Launches Clean Air Plan On Environment Day

Bhubaneswar: Marking World Environment Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to plant 7.5 crore saplings across the state this year, stepping up efforts to combat climate change and promote a greener, healthier environment.

Addressing a state-level event in Bhubaneswar, Majhi emphasized that a healthy environment is vital for a healthy society. “The government has already planted over 6.5 crore saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ki Nam’ initiative, and this year, we aim to raise it to 7.5 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister underlined the urgent need to reduce environmental hazards, particularly those stemming from plastic pollution. “The unchecked use of single-use plastic is a serious threat to our ecosystems — affecting water bodies, land, biodiversity and contributing to climate change,” Majhi remarked.

Majhi also unveiled the State Clean Air Programme, targeting improved air quality in Odisha’s densely populated urban areas. “Our government is taking proactive measures to ban single-use plastic, promote durable alternatives, and enhance waste management systems,” he said.

Highlighting the state's environmental achievements, Majhi announced a net increase of about 560 sq km in forest and tree cover, the fourth-highest in India, and confirmed that Similipal has officially been declared the country’s 107th National Park. A new Rs 50 crore initiative titled ‘Aam Similipal’ has also been launched for wildlife and plant conservation.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of grassroots green warriors, felicitating 185 ‘Prakriti Mitra’ (Nature’s Friends) and 211 ‘Prakriti Dutha’ (Nature’s Messengers) from different districts for their outstanding work in environmental protection.

“We must all pledge today to combat plastic pollution and work together for a clean, green and sustainable future,” Majhi urged.