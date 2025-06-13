Odisha To Launch Jan Poshan Kendras In Every Gram Panchayat To Ensure Wider Food Security

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark step towards strengthening food security and addressing nutritional gaps, the Odisha government has unveiled plans to establish Jan Poshan Kendras in every gram panchayat across the state. These community-run nutrition centres aim to provide essential commodities at affordable rates to middle-income groups and economically vulnerable families, many of whom often fall through the cracks of existing welfare schemes.

Announcing the initiative, food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the Kendras would offer key staples such as rice, wheat flour (atta), sugar, salt, and pulses at subsidised rates on par with the Public Distribution System (PDS). The objective, he noted, is to make everyday food items accessible and affordable for a broader section of the population, particularly those grappling with inflation and rising household expenses.

To fine-tune operations and gather public feedback, the state government will first launch a pilot project by setting up five Jan Poshan Kendras in select locations. “This will help us identify operational challenges and assess the response of the targeted population before scaling it up to all gram panchayats,” said Minister Patra.

What sets this initiative apart is its deliberate inclusion of the middle-income segment—families that do not qualify for traditional poverty-linked subsidies but are increasingly burdened by escalating food costs. The government is currently in the process of drafting eligibility criteria and operational guidelines to ensure the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without compromising transparency.

At present, Odisha has over 3.26 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). With the introduction of Jan Poshan Kendras, an additional 50 lakh people, particularly from the middle-income bracket, are expected to come under the food security net.

Officials believe that once fully implemented, the initiative will not only bridge crucial gaps in nutritional support but also enhance community health outcomes, reduce food insecurity, and serve as a buffer against market-driven food price volatility.

"This is more than a welfare scheme—it’s a social investment towards a healthier, more resilient Odisha," added minister Patra.