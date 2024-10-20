Cyclone Dana likely to bring winds up to 120 km/h along Odisha coast: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm named Dana is expected to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra shared that the storm may bring wind speeds of up to 100-120 km/h along the Odisha coast by October 24.





Rainfall is anticipated in Odisha starting from October 23, with heavy downpours expected on October 24 and 25.

Dr. Mohapatra explained that a cyclonic circulation formed over the Andaman Sea on Saturday, and it has since moved northwest, positioning itself over the north Andaman Sea and the east Bay of Bengal. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening or Monday morning," he said.





This system is expected to intensify into a depression by October 22 and strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23. It is projected to move northwest, eventually nearing the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.



Regarding wind speeds, Dr. Mohapatra warned of rough sea conditions. Winds may reach 45 km/h by the morning of October 21, increasing to 40-50 km/h, with gusts of up to 60 km/h by that evening. Once the system intensifies on October 23, winds could escalate to 65-75 km/h in the central Bay of Bengal, with gusts of up to 85 km/h. By the time it nears Odisha’s coast, wind speeds could reach 100-120 km/h.

"Odisha’s coastal regions will experience wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h from October 23, and possibly peaking at 120 km/h by the evening of October 24," Dr. Mohapatra cautioned.



He further noted that Odisha would see heavy rainfall, especially on October 24 and 25, with some areas recording extremely heavy rainfall of up to 30 cm.



The Odisha government has issued a series of advisories. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Andaman Sea until October 21, the central Bay of Bengal until October 23, and the northern Bay of Bengal, including coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, until October 25. Those already out at sea have been instructed to return to shore by October 21 to avoid potentially dangerous conditions.