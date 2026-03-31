 Top
Home » Nation

Odisha To Expand MBBS Capacity, Plans 4 New Government Medical Colleges

Nation
31 March 2026 7:57 PM IST

Replying to a query in the Assembly, health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling informed on Tuesday that Odisha currently offers a total of 3,025 MBBS seats.

Odisha To Expand MBBS Capacity, Plans 4 New Government Medical Colleges
x
Odisha health and family welfare minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling.— Image By Arrangement

Bhubaneswar: In a significant push to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the Odisha government has announced plans to expand MBBS seat capacity and establish four new government medical colleges across the state.

Replying to a query in the Assembly, health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling informed on Tuesday that Odisha currently offers a total of 3,025 MBBS seats. This includes 1,800 seats across 14 government medical colleges, 1,100 seats in six private institutions, and 125 seats at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As part of capacity augmentation, the state has approved an increase in seats at several institutions. The Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital will add 50 seats, while both Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital will see an increase of 25 seats each. Similarly, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is set to add 50 seats.

Looking ahead, the government has proposed setting up new medical colleges in the districts of Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Nabarangpur. These additions are aimed at improving regional access to medical education and addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals.

The minister also highlighted parallel developments in nursing and allied health education. At present, Odisha has eight nursing colleges and 21 ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery) training centres, with plans underway to establish eight more nursing colleges. A phased rollout of nursing, paramedical, and allied health institutions is also being planned in districts that currently lack such facilities.

The expansion aligns with the broader vision of ensuring equitable healthcare access and building a robust medical workforce. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party, in its election manifesto, had pledged to establish medical colleges in all 30 districts of the state.

Currently, 15 districts in Odisha have government medical colleges, and the state government has initiated steps to extend this network further in the coming years, signalling a sustained focus on healthcare capacity building at a national scale.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
medical education healthcare infrastructure Odisha government government medical colleges 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X