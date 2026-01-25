Odisha To Establish Ai School; State Government To Sign MoU Soon

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to strengthen its digital and technological ecosystem, the Odisha government is set to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) school in the State in the near future. The initiative will be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which the state government is expected to sign shortly.

The proposed AI school is part of Odisha’s broader vision to develop a secure, ethical, and responsible artificial intelligence ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on capacity building and skill development in emerging technologies, the institution aims to equip the State’s youth with future-ready skills and enhance employability in high-growth sectors.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the development following a high-level meeting with representatives of leading AI company Sarvam. The discussions focused on strategic collaboration in artificial intelligence, including knowledge sharing, specialised training programmes, and the development of AI-driven solutions for governance and public service delivery.

Highlighting Odisha’s proactive approach, the Chief Minister said the State has already introduced its AI Policy 2025, making it the first in the country to do so. He also noted that an Odia academic based in Chennai, who has been honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposed setting up an AI institution in Odisha with State government support. “It is a matter of great pride that Odia innovators are leading start-ups and contributing to technological advancement,” Majhi said.

Officials stated that the AI school would focus on cutting-edge areas such as machine learning, data science, generative AI, and responsible AI practices. The institution is expected to function as a centre for research, innovation, and industry-academia collaboration, helping bridge the gap between education and employment.

Aligned with Odisha’s ambition to emerge as a technology-driven State, the initiative is likely to boost innovation, attract investment, and position Odisha as a growing hub for AI education and talent development in eastern India once it becomes operational.