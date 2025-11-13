Odisha to Begin Kharif Paddy Procurement from Nov 20

Bhubaneswar: The procurement of Kharif paddy for the current season is set to begin on November 20, with Bargarh district leading the process. The state government on Thursday announced a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth procurement and scientific storage of paddy across mandis.

According to official sources, modern facilities have been installed in several procurement centres to improve the handling and storage of the harvested crop. In a major initiative to modernise the procurement system, the government has decided to establish 100 model mandis across Odisha within the next two years.

In the first phase, tenders have been floated and work has already started for 38 such mandis. Additionally, the government has earmarked Rs 20 crore during the current financial year for constructing 200-metric-tonne capacity warehouses in 80 cooperative societies. These facilities are expected to significantly enhance storage infrastructure and minimise post-harvest losses.

Further, development projects worth Rs 516 crore will soon be undertaken across 973 cooperative societies and Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) to strengthen their infrastructure. The move aims to bolster the state’s agricultural marketing network, ensure timely payments to farmers, and improve the overall efficiency and transparency of the procurement process.