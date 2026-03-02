Odisha Targets 3.36 Lakh Adolescent Girls Under Statewide Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha health minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday said the statewide cervical cancer vaccination campaign, launched on February 28, aims to immunise 3.36 lakh adolescent girls across the state.

The three-month drive targets girls in the 14–15 age group, who will receive a single dose of the cervical cancer vaccine.

The campaign was formally launched in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The vaccination rollout has begun in phases across selected areas and will continue over the next three months. “As per our estimates, around 3,36,000 adolescent girls in the 14 to 15-year age group will receive the first dose of the vaccine. These beneficiaries have been identified jointly by the school and mass education department, the women and child development department, and the health department,” Mahaling said.

The vaccination effort is being implemented in close coordination with the School and Mass Education Department and the Women and Child Development Department to ensure comprehensive coverage, including girls who have dropped out of school. Officials said detailed beneficiary data has been compiled to prevent any eligible adolescent from being left out.

The Minister stated that all three departments are collectively overseeing the implementation to ensure smooth execution within the stipulated timeline. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and detailed guidelines have been put in place to streamline the process.

Highlighting additional public health preparedness, Mahaling said that in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, arrangements have been strengthened across healthcare facilities — from Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres to medical colleges. Separate rooms have been designated for heatwave treatment, and awareness campaigns are being conducted to safeguard public health.

The state government expressed confidence that the vaccination target would be achieved within the three-month timeframe, marking a significant step toward reducing the burden of cervical cancer in Odisha.