Odisha: Swetaparna Panda Wins 33rd Ekalabya Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: In a proud moment for Odisha’s sporting fraternity, Swetaparna Panda, an emerging badminton talent, was on Saturday declared selected for the 33rd Ekalabya Puraskar (2025) — one of the state’s most prestigious sports honours.

The selection was unanimously approved by the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee, comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields, at a meeting held here on Saturday. As part of the award, Ms. Panda will receive a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh and a trophy at a ceremony to be held later.

Two other promising sportspersons — weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan — will be felicitated with citations and cash awards of Rs 1.5 lakh each in recognition of their impressive performances at national and international levels.

Instituted in 1993 by IMPaCT, the charitable wing of IMFA, India’s leading ferro alloys producer, the Ekalabya Puraskar has over the decades evolved into Odisha’s most coveted sports award. It honours young athletes for outstanding achievements over the previous two years and has served as a strong motivator for several of the state’s leading sporting icons.

Announcing this year’s awardees, Baijayant Jay Panda, chairperson of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT, said: “IMPaCT has been steadfast in its mission to recognise and inspire excellence in sports, while contributing to the broader welfare of society. The Ekalabya Puraskar aims to encourage young Odia sportspersons to excel at national and international levels.”

The meeting and proceedings were coordinated by Aswini Prasad Mohanty, Convenor of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee.