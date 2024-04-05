Odisha: Students Suffer Burns After Falling into Hot Rice Pot

The injured student was immediately rushed to Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). His condition is stated to be stable.As per reports, like any other day, the children of Bahakandia and nearby villages went to the Upper Primary School in the morning. It is said that the classroom for Class III is near the kitchen, where mid-day meals are cooked for the students.In the morning, after cooking rice for the students, the cook had kept the hot gruel in a pot. When a student of Class III was coming out of his classroom, his feet slipped in the gruel spilled on the floor and he fell on the pot, leaving him severely injured.As the news spread, the injured student's family members and villagers thronged the school, holding the school authorities responsible for the mishap.The doctors treating the ill-fated student said he has blisters on his lower back portion but is out of danger.