Odisha state BJP to Come Out with Election Manifesto in May First Week; Charge-sheet on April 21

Bhubaneswar: Odisha state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that it will come out with its election manifesto, christened as Sankalp Patra, in the first week of May.

Prior to publication of the Sankalp Patra, the party will on April 21bring out a charge-sheet against the ruling Biju Janata Dal led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, announced state BJP president Manmohan Samal.

The charge-sheet will be released in the presence of some central leaders, informed Samal.

“The Odisha state BJP unit has decided to bring a charge-sheet against the government on April 21 before our Sankalp Patra is released in the first week of May. The date of the releasing the charge-sheet will depend on central leaders’ availability,” Samal added.

He said that the compilation of the party’s Sankalp Patra is in progress and it will be completed soon.

The BJP in Odisha is the main opposition party and it’s trying hard this time to topple the 234-year-old Naveen Patnaik government. It has been targeting the regional outfit on “corruption,” “nepotism” and “governance failure.”

On Sunday, the BJP released its 'Sankalp Patra' with a focus on the Modi guarantees at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party president JP Nadda.

The BJP in its manifesto has focused on four categories of people—women, youth, elderly and farmers. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is said to be the ‘soul’ of the Sankalp Patra.

The Prime Minister pointed out that all 70-plus senior citizens will be covered under the Ayushman scheme while the free ration scheme will continue for the next five years.

The BJP has also pledged to raise the loan limit under the Mudra scheme from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.