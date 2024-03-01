Odisha: Speculation over BJD-BJP Alliances Runs Thick and Fast

Bhubaneswar: As the speculation of an alliance between Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP in Odisha, the saffron party's election co-in-charge for the state, Lata Usendi on Friday stated that there would be a double-engine government here. She, however, did not categorically rule out nor give a clear answer when she was asked by the media regarding the ongoing buzz about the BJD-BJP alliance ahead of the crucial 2024 elections in Odisha.

“There will be a double-engine government in Odisha this time,” said Lata.

The BJP leader further said Odisha would witness rapid progress once the double-engine government comes to power in the state.

To a question whether the double-engine government will be formed in alliance with BJD, Lata said, “All I can say is that there will be a double-engine government in Odisha.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha’s Jajpur district on March 5, 2024. Soon after arriving at Bhubaneswar at 5 pm, he will proceed to Chandikhole where he will lay foundation stone for many new Central government projects. Later, he will address a public rally there.

Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday reviewed the security arrangement to be put in place for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The BJD-BJP bonhomie was clearly visible during Modi’s last visit when he called Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as “my friend” during a programme in Sambalpur. However, the state leadership of the BJP has time again targeted the ruling BJD over several issues at regular intervals.

Political analysts on Friday predicted many twists and turns to be witnessed in Odisha in the run-up to the general elections.

“There is a strong possibility of the NDA government declaring something special for Odisha ahead of the Prime Minister’s March 5 visit. Reports in national media suggest that the NDA might confer Bharat Ratna on Biju Patnaik, the former CM of Odisha to strike a chord with the BJD. It happens, a rare history of warring political parties will enter into alliance, creating new political culture,” said Dr Kishore Chandra Swain, a retired professor in political science.