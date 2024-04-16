Top
Odisha sizzles under scorching sun; capital city Bhubaneswar reels under 41.2 degree Celsius

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
16 April 2024 4:50 AM GMT
Girls in capital Bhubaneswar walking on the streets covering their faces with scarfs to escape scorching sun. (By Arrangement)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, Chandbali in Bhadrak district and Nuapada on Monday recorded a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius temperature by 2.30 pm, said to be the highest this summer.

A few other places like Baripada (41.4 degrees Celsius), Malkangiri (41.1 degrees Celsius); Paralakhemundi, Jharsuguda and Jagatsinghpur ( all 41 degrees Celsius), Balasore (40 degrees Celsius), Hirakud (39.5 degrees Celsius), Sambalpur (39.4 degrees Celsius) and Rourkela (39.2 degrees Celsius), also witnessed extreme heatwave conditions.

The weather department warned that the heat wave condition will continue for the next five days.

“Maximum temperature (day Temperature) is likely to rise gradually by 4-6 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days,” said India Meteorological (IMD), predicting that the mercury may touch 43 to 45 degrees Celsius at some places between April 17 and April 20.

“We have issued a warning for a heatwave in the coming five days. Currently, the dry air entering the state from the west and north-west in the lower part of the atmosphere and the intensity of sunlight are contributing to the rising mercury,” said Umashankar Dash, weather scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar.

According to the IMD officials, the mercury began to rise early in the morning. By 8.30 am, the temperature had reached 32 degree Celsius.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

