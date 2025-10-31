Odisha SI Recruitment Scam: CBI to Take Charge Soon, Says Crime Branch DG

Bhubaneswar: The investigation into the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam will soon be formally handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), confirmed Crime Branch Director General Vinaytosh Mishra on Thursday.

“All updated case files and evidence will be transferred once the CBI assumes charge,” Mishra said, adding that the Crime Branch will fully cooperate with the central agency, particularly in tracing inter-state links related to the case.

“CBI has been ordered to take over the probe. When their officials arrive, we will hand over the case files and they will carry forward the investigation,” Mishra told reporters.

“Given the inter-state ramifications, the government decided that the CBI is better equipped to handle the case. We will share only verified information based on evidence collected so far,” he added.

The Odisha government had earlier approved the transfer of the case to the CBI following Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s recommendation. The move comes amid growing public demand for a fair and transparent probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.

However, questions have been raised over the delay in the CBI’s formal takeover, nearly a week after the state government’s notification. Sources indicated that procedural formalities could be the reason, as the agency must first constitute a special investigation team (SIT), issue official requisitions, and register a fresh FIR before commencing its independent inquiry.

The Crime Branch, which had initially led the investigation, has so far been unable to trace the alleged prime suspect, Shankar Prusty, believed to have fled to Dubai. His disappearance has added to the complexity of the case, which reportedly involves inter-state networks linked to manipulation in the recruitment process.

With the transfer expected to be completed shortly, the CBI will assume full control of the investigation into what is being described as one of the most significant recruitment scams in recent years in the state police department.