Odisha: Seven Devotees Burnt as Hot Dal Spills Inside Puri Jagannath Temple

Seven devotees, including women and children, sustained burn injuries on Sunday evening after hot dal (lentil soup) accidentally spilled on them inside the Jagannath Temple (Srimandir) in Puri.

The devotees, all from Nayagarh district, were injured shortly after the completion of the ‘Bhog Mandap’ ritual, during which food is offered to the deities before being served as Mahaprasad. The mishap occurred when a vessel containing steaming dal was being transported from the temple kitchen. Amid a rush, the vessel overturned, scalding those nearby.

Temple authorities rushed the injured to the emergency medical centre near the Srimandir office. Most victims suffered burns on their feet and were discharged after receiving first aid. No serious injuries were reported.

Sources attributed the mishap to negligence by bojhias (temple food carriers) during a period of high crowding inside the temple. “This incident highlights the urgent need for better safety measures, especially during ritual times when hot food is handled in packed spaces,” said Manmath Rout, a local resident.