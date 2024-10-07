Odisha seeks 12 companies of paramilitary forces and helicopter to combat Maoist threat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday attended a crucial meeting in New Delhi alongside state officials to address the escalating Maoist threat.





The meeting, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, also included CMs of other Maoist-hit states such as Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. During the meeting, CM Majhi emphasised the need for increased central support, placing a demand for 12 companies of paramilitary forces and one helicopter to intensify anti-Maoist operations in Odisha.





“The Centre has assured us that whatever infrastructure is needed will be provided. Odisha is currently facing Left-Wing Extremism in 10 districts along our borders with Chhattisgarh and other states. Strengthening these border areas is crucial as there is a risk of Maoist rebels crossing over and setting up temporary bases in our state,” CM Majhi stated.





The chief minister further highlighted that Odisha is seeking assistance not only in security operations but also in developmental works.





“We have requested support for improving road and mobile connectivity, as well as expanding banking services in remote and interior regions. Development is key to countering the influence of extremists in these areas,” he added.





The meeting comes just days after security forces eliminated 31 Maoists in Chhattisgarh, marking a significant victory in the ongoing fight against extremism. Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated the central government’s commitment to eliminating the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) menace by March 2026, assuring all affected states of the necessary support to tackle the situation.





While reviewing the security landscape in LWE-affected regions, Shah assured chief ministers and top officials of full cooperation and resources to combat the insurgency effectively. With Odisha being a critical state in the fight against Maoism due to its strategic location, the Centre’s support will be instrumental in securing vulnerable areas and ensuring the safety and development of its citizens.