Odisha Scientists Shine With National Geoscience Awards

Bhubaneswar: Two young Odia scientists have brought laurels to the state and the nation by receiving the National Geoscience Award (NGA) 2024, the country’s highest recognition in the field of geoscience.

The awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Union mines minister G. Kishan Reddy on September 26.

Out of 20 geoscientists honoured across the country, two projects from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Bhubaneswar, were recognised for their outstanding contributions to mineral discovery and exploration. These projects — focused on coal exploration in the Talcher coalfield of Angul district and the Madansahi–Dudhiasol-Kesharpur copper-nickel deposit in Mayurbhanj district — mark major milestones in India’s mineral research landscape.

Sradhanjali Subhadashini, Director, GSI Bhubaneswar, received the prestigious award for leading a team that augmented more than 1,900 million tonnes of coal resources in the Kanaloi and Talanali sectors of the Talcher coalfield, one of India’s largest energy basins.

Her team’s extensive exploration has identified quarriable prospects, adding substantially to the nation’s energy security. “This recognition is not just personal; it belongs to every geoscientist working tirelessly to map the country’s resource potential,” she remarked.

Experts noted that Subhadashini’s work directly supports India’s growing energy demand while contributing to the long-term sustainability of its resource economy.

Equally significant is the contribution of Haraman Mahanta, Senior Geologist at GSI, Bhubaneswar, who received the award along with his team, pathbreaking discovery and exploration of copper, nickel, and associated critical mineral deposits in the Madansahi–Dudhiasol-Kesharpur region of Mayurbhanj district.

The exploration— amounting to 37.77 million tonnes of copper resources and 2.05 million tonnes of nickel resources — is being hailed as the largest copper and associated critical mineral find in Odisha. Experts say the find significantly strengthens India’s critical mineral base, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Madansahi–Dudhiasol-Kesharpur deposit, according to experts, is not just a geological achievement; it represents a leap forward in the country’s quest for critical minerals essential for the clean energy transition.

The Union ministry has recently placed renewed emphasis on critical mineral exploration to strengthen the country’s mineral economy and support industrial growth. Discoveries and exploration such as those in Talcher and Mayurbhanj are expected to play a key role in enhancing India’s strategic resource capabilities.