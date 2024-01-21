Odisha School Headmaster Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor Students

Bhubaneswar: The headmaster of a primary school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping two minor girl students.



According to reports the headmaster, identified as Pradeep Pradhan, raped the girl students inside the premises of the Madhusudan Vidyamandir, a private school at Ghadiamal under Rajnagar police limits.



While one of the victims is a Class VI student, the other one is studying in Class VII.



As per the allegations, Pradhan lured both the girls to a deserted classroom and raped them. The matter came to light after some senior girls approached the victims after getting some information about the incident. Later, the family members of the minors lodged a formal complaint at Rajnagar police station.



Upon getting information, Police detained the accused headmaster on Friday.



“A case has been 376 (F) 354 (A), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We have started a probe into allegations of sexual exploitation of the girls. The accused has been taken into custody,” said Ajay Jena, Inspector-in-Charge of Rajnagar Police Station.



The accused headmaster was produced in the court after undergoing a medical examination.



The locals demanded stringent action against the teacher.



“Never did we imagine the teacher would stoop so low and subject the girl students to sexual exploitations. We demand stringent actions against him so that others will not dare to indulge in such odious and atrocious activities,” said a parent.

