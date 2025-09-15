Odisha School Adhesive Tragedy: 7 Children Recover, 1 Shifted to MKCG For Advanced Care

Bhubaneswar: A Class-III student of Salaguda Sevashram in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, after failing to recover fully from serious eye injuries allegedly caused when adhesive was applied to him in the hostel.

The boy is among eight students injured in the shocking incident on September 12, when classmates reportedly poured Fevikwik, a strong adhesive, into the eyes of their sleeping hostel mates.

Doctors at the Kandhamal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Phulbani, said while seven of the affected children have recovered and returned to the hostel, the condition of the referred student remains a concern, as he continues to struggle with opening his eyelids and requires specialised treatment.

The children were initially rushed to the Gochhapada Medical Centre soon after hostel authorities noticed their plight. As their injuries were deemed serious, they were immediately shifted to Phulbani DHH for further treatment.

Kandhamal’s District Welfare Officer visited the hospital to review medical arrangements and ensure proper care. Officials confirmed the children remain under close observation, with medical support continuing.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Sevashram hostel in Phiringia block late on September 12. Hostel authorities said some children allegedly smeared adhesive into the eyes of eight fellow boarders while they were asleep. The next morning, the victims awoke crying in pain, unable to open their eyes, and were rushed for treatment.

The local police has begun investigating the matter, including possible lapses in hostel supervision. No arrests have been made so far.