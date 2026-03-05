Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari Shifted To AIIMS Delhi For Advanced Treatment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha revenue minister Suresh Pujari was on Thursday referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi for advanced treatment after undergoing initial medical care at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar for a heart-related ailment.

According to sources, the minister had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after experiencing chest pain. Following a few days of medical observation and treatment, doctors advised that he continue treatment at AIIMS New Delhi, where more specialised facilities are available.

Sources said the decision to shift the minister to the national capital was taken on medical advice to facilitate further evaluation and specialised care.

After being discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Pujari departed for Delhi at around 9 am on Thursday. He boarded a flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Officials indicated that the referral was a precautionary measure to ensure access to advanced healthcare facilities at the premier medical institute.

Reports suggested that the minister’s condition had not deteriorated at the time of reporting. Sources added that he remained stable during his stay at AIIMS Bhubaneswar before doctors recommended further treatment in Delhi.

Pujari had been under medical observation for a heart-related issue, and the decision to continue treatment at AIIMS New Delhi was taken following consultations among the attending doctors.