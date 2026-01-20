Odisha: Retired Teacher Loses Rs 90 Lakh In Sextortion Case; Five Arrested

BHUBANESWAR: In a major sextortion case, a retired government school teacher from Odisha’s Cuttack city has allegedly been blackmailed and cheated of nearly Rs 90 lakh over a period of eight months, leading to the arrest of five persons, police said on Monday.

According to investigators, the victim was targeted through online blackmail beginning in May last year. The accused allegedly coerced him into transferring large sums of money by repeatedly threatening to expose him, causing prolonged mental distress and financial loss.

Unable to endure the harassment any longer, the elderly man approached the Cuttack Cyber Police Station and lodged a formal complaint, following which a detailed investigation was launched.

Cyber police teams conducted raids at multiple locations across the state, leading to a major breakthrough during a search operation at Dharmasala in Jajpur district. During a raid at the residence of one of the accused, identified as Saroj Jena, police seized Rs 20 lakh in cash.

Officials said further raids are underway to trace other members of the racket and recover the remaining defrauded amount. Investigators are also working to uncover the full network involved in the organised cybercrime.

Police have urged citizens, particularly senior citizens, to remain vigilant against online scams and report any suspicious activity to cybercrime authorities at the earliest.