Odisha Reports Diamond, Ruby And Gold Traces; Feasibility Studies Underway

Bhubaneswar: In a development that could significantly enhance India’s mineral resource base, the Odisha government on Thursday informed the State Assembly that deposits of several high-value minerals — including diamonds, rubies and gold-bearing stones — have been identified in different parts of the state, raising prospects of future mining activity.

Replying to a query in the Assembly, Odisha steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said diamond-bearing stones have been discovered in the Kalamidadar area of Nuapada district, indicating the presence of precious mineral resources beneath the region’s soil.

The minister said detailed technical, economic and feasibility studies are currently underway to assess whether the deposits can be commercially mined.

Besides diamonds, indications of other valuable gemstones have also been reported from Kalahandi district. Traces of rubies have been identified in the Hinjilibahal–Jilingibar area under the Junagarh block, suggesting the possibility of gemstone reserves in the region.

Jena further informed the House that multiple mineral resources have been detected in the Reamal area of Deogarh district. Preliminary findings there indicate the presence of copper-bearing stones along with graphite, nickel and gold deposits.

In addition, gold-bearing stones have also been reported from Mayurbhanj district and Keonjhar district, pointing to the possibility of untapped gold reserves in several parts of the mineral-rich state.

Officials said comprehensive geological, technical and economic evaluations are being conducted to determine the grade, quantity and extraction feasibility of these deposits before any mining activity is considered.

“The discoveries underline the vast and largely unexplored mineral wealth of Odisha, which is already known as one of India’s most resource-rich states with abundant reserves of iron ore, coal, bauxite and chromite,” says Dr Pravash Mishra, an economist.

If the newly identified deposits prove commercially viable, they could open new avenues for mineral exploration and mining, attract fresh investments and generate employment opportunities, while strengthening the state’s contribution to India’s mineral economy.