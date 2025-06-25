Odisha Rebukes US Travel Advisory as Misleading and Biased

The Odisha government has sharply criticized a recent U.S. State Department travel advisory that flagged parts of the state as risky for travelers due to Maoist activity and crimes against women, calling the warning “misleading” and “selectively alarmist.”

The advisory, issued earlier this month, placed Odisha among 14 Indian states where Americans are advised to exercise increased caution. It cited a high-profile gang rape at Gopalpur beach and concerns over violent crime. Odisha officials, however, say the portrayal is outdated and unfair.

“This appears to be a targeted attempt to tarnish India’s global image under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said state law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan at a press briefing. He noted that India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy and such advisories seem “motivated.”

Harichandan emphasized that swift action was taken in the Gopalpur case, with all accused arrested within 48 hours, and six fast-track courts have been set up to handle crimes against women.

Tourism Minister Pravati Parida dismissed the advisory's impact, saying U.S. tourists form a minor segment of the state’s visitors. “Odisha continues to welcome tourists from Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Isolated incidents do not define us,” she said.

Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra accused the U.S. of double standards. “Look at mass shootings, political unrest, even a recent assassination attempt on a former president — does the U.S. issue such warnings for itself?” he questioned.

The state reiterated its commitment to safety, modern policing, and justice reforms, while urging the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter diplomatically.