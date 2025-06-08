 Top
Odisha: Rape Survivor Kills Accused; Police Detain Three Women

8 Jun 2025 9:03 PM IST

Mallick was asleep at his home after allegedly committing the heinous sexual assault: Reports

Police in Odisha’s Gajapati district personnel attempting to recover relics of an elderly man who was hacked to death by a rape survivor — DC Image

BHUBANESWAR: A rape survivor allegedly killed an elderly man who had allegedly assaulted her in Kuihuru village under Mohana block in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kambi Mallick.

According to reports, Mallick was asleep at his home after allegedly committing the heinous sexual assault. The survivor arrived at his residence and, using a sharp-edged weapon, fatally attacked him. Following the incident, the woman, along with several other women from the village, reportedly transported the body to a nearby forest and set it on fire.

Concern over Mallick’s disappearance grew within his family, who eventually discovered his partially burnt body during the night. They promptly informed local authorities, leading to a police inquiry.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. As part of ongoing inquiries, three women, including the survivor, have been detained and are currently being questioned. Authorities are verifying details to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident.

In a related case earlier this year, in April, a youth was accused of raping and murdering a minor girl after watching obscene videos. The disturbing incident, involving a relative of the victim, occurred within the jurisdiction of Patapur police in Ganjam district. The accused, identified as Kalia Nahak—who is a distant relative (uncle) of the deceased minor—was subsequently arrested by police.


