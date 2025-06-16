Odisha Ramps Up Cholera, Diarrhoea Containment Efforts In Jaipur

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a growing public health emergency, the Odisha government has intensified its efforts to contain a cholera outbreak and rising cases of acute diarrhoea in Jajpur district and other parts of the state. Health Secretary Aswathy S on Monday undertook an extensive field review in the affected areas, as health authorities launched a coordinated response to curb the spread of the waterborne diseases.

During her visit, the Health Secretary inspected several hospitals and health centres, assessing preparedness and patient care facilities, before chairing a high-level review meeting at the Jajpur District Collector’s office. The visit comes in the wake of multiple deaths reported from the region, with hundreds more undergoing treatment for symptoms related to water contamination.

“Contaminated drinking water is suspected to be the primary cause behind the current outbreak. Our teams are working on a war footing to identify and neutralise the source of contamination. Simultaneously, extensive health safety and vigilance measures have been activated in all vulnerable areas,” Aswathy S said while addressing the media after the review.

In a proactive step, the state government on Monday rolled out a comprehensive Stop Diarrhoea campaign across Odisha. The campaign focuses on disease prevention through awareness drives, timely treatment, promotion of safe drinking water, improved sanitation practices, and community engagement.

As part of the intensified response, mobile medical teams have been dispatched to remote and affected villages to set up health camps, provide on-the-spot treatment, and distribute oral rehydration salts (ORS) to vulnerable families. Public health messages on personal hygiene, handwashing, and water purification are also being disseminated.

A 14-member central team comprising epidemiologists and health specialists is currently stationed in the state to monitor the situation and offer expert guidance on containment strategies. The team is expected to submit its assessment report soon.

Official data released on Monday revealed that 265 patients are presently receiving treatment in different hospitals across Jajpur district. Among them, 14 have been admitted to a hospital in Jajpur Road, while over 20 are under observation at the Danagadi health facility.

Health authorities have raised concerns over a noticeable increase in cases among young children, who remain particularly susceptible to dehydration and complications from diarrhoeal diseases, especially during the monsoon season.

District administrations have been directed to strengthen surveillance systems, ensure safe drinking water supply, and conduct regular chlorination of wells, tube wells, and other water sources. Sanitation drives are also being intensified in rural belts, while panchayat-level volunteers and health workers are engaged in door-to-door health checks and awareness activities.

“Public cooperation and prompt reporting of symptoms are crucial to overcoming this outbreak. We request people to follow health advisories and prioritise hygiene and safe drinking water practices during the monsoon,” the Health Secretary said in an appeal to the public.

The Odisha government has assured that all necessary medical logistics, including sufficient stocks of medicines, IV fluids, and ORS packets, are being made available in affected areas as part of the emergency response.