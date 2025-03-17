Odisha: ‘Project Arogyam’ brings cancer screening to rural population

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, in collaboration with Chhattisgarh-based BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), has conducted an extensive cancer screening and awareness drive under its healthcare initiative “Project Arogyam – Cure with Care” at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Belpahar (adjacent to Jharsuguda district) and Bileimunda in Odisha.

BMC, one of India’s leading cancer care hospitals, deployed its state-of-the-art mobile cancer detection van to provide a range of critical screenings, including mammography, Pap smear tests (PEP), and brush cytology. The initiative aims to facilitate early detection and timely intervention for cancer patients in underserved rural communities.

A total of 182 people from the local community benefited from the healthcare services provided during the drive. BMC has also committed to offering free treatment to those requiring further medical care, including accommodation for one attendant accompanying the patient during the treatment period.

Jitender Munda, Assistant Block Development Officer (ABDO) of Hemgir, Sundargarh, hailed the initiative as a “significant step” towards improving healthcare access in rural areas.

He also expressed gratitude to Vedanta for extending vital health services to the local population. “I thank the company for taking this initiative and making a positive difference in the lives of people, most of whom cannot afford the costs associated with testing and treatment,” he added.

Highlighting Vedanta’s commitment to community health, David Stone, CEO, Coal Mines, said, “Community health is a key pillar of our social impact strategy. Our healthcare interventions, including mobile health units and regular health camps, are designed to reach the most remote corners of the state where they are needed the most.”

Project Arogyam is a broader social impact initiative aimed at improving healthcare access and awareness in rural and underserved communities across Odisha.