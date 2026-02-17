Odisha Procures Record 58.8 Lakh Tonnes of Paddy; Pays Over Rs 12,916 Crore MSP to Farmers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has procured over 58.84 lakh tonnes of paddy during the ongoing Kharif 2025-26 marketing season so far, benefiting more than 13.69 lakh farmers and ensuring minimum support price (MSP) payments exceeding Rs 12,916 crore, according to official data released on Monday.

The state government has also disbursed Rs 3,985.63 crore towards input assistance to farmers, significantly boosting their income and strengthening the agricultural economy.

Official figures show that a total of 59.03 lakh tonnes of paddy arrived at mandis across the state as of February 17, of which 58.84 lakh tonnes have already been procured. Millers have lifted 57.20 lakh tonnes for processing, indicating smooth progress in the procurement operations.

Despite the overall momentum, about 1.63 lakh tonnes of paddy are still lying in mandis, while 1.86 lakh tonnes remain pending for acceptance by millers. Officials said steps are being taken to expedite lifting and streamline the process to avoid inconvenience to farmers.

Among districts, Bargarh emerged as the top contributor with procurement of over 7.15 lakh tonnes, followed by Kalahandi with 6.20 lakh tonnes and Ganjam with 4.83 lakh tonnes. Other major procurement districts include Bolangir, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh, reflecting the strong agricultural output in western Odisha.

“The MSP payments, credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts, are aimed at ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen. The input assistance component, provided separately, is intended to support farmers in managing cultivation costs and enhancing productivity,” said food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra..

Officials said the procurement drive is progressing in a planned manner and is expected to meet its targets within the stipulated timeframe. The government has put in place monitoring mechanisms at mandis to ensure timely procurement, prompt lifting by millers and quick payment to farmers.

Agriculture continues to remain the backbone of Odisha’s economy, supporting a majority of the population. The ongoing procurement and payment exercise is expected to provide substantial financial support to farm households and stimulate rural economic activity across the state.