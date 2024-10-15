Odisha: Prasanna Patsani Quits BJD, Blames Pandian for Party’s Decline

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development on Tuesday, former Odisha MP Prasanna Patsani announced his resignation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), citing V Karthikeyan Pandian as the reason behind his exit.

Speaking on Tuesday, Patsani, a founding member of the party, accused Pandian, the trusted aide of BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, of being responsible for the current turmoil within the party.

“I quit the BJD because of VK Pandian, and it was due to him that a popular government was ousted in Odisha. It is disheartening when a founding member has to leave the party,” Patsani remarked, revealing that he has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patsani also voiced his support for fellow leader Amar Satpathy, who recently criticized Naveen Patnaik and held him accountable for the BJD's defeat in the 2024 elections. Satpathy, once a prominent BJD figure, announced his departure from the party on Monday.

Patsani further questioned V K Pandian’s earlier statement about retiring from active politics following the BJD’s electoral loss, suggesting that Pandian continues to wield influence within the party.

The veteran ex-lawmaker expressed skepticism about the party’s prospects, stating, “BJD cannot return to power as long as VK Pandian remains associated with it.”

No official response from the BJD has been issued regarding Patsani's comments.