Odisha Positions Itself As Emerging Biotech Leader At NextGen Bio Summit 2025

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha showcased its growing leadership in the biotechnology sector at the NextGen Bio Summit 2025, reaffirming its commitment to building a robust, innovation-led bio-economy. The summit, organised by Vikashita Odisha Trust, brought together leading scientists, industry experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across India to deliberate on the future of biotechnology and Odisha’s pivotal role in it.

Delivering the keynote address, Odisha’s food supplies, consumer welfare, and science and technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced a significant allocation of Rs 1,113.5 crore for the state’s new ‘Development of Biotechnology’ programme. He also highlighted the state’s Odisha Biotechnology Policy-2024, which incorporates 17 targeted sub-schemes focused on infrastructure development, advanced research, education, and startup incubation.

“Biotechnology is not just about scientific progress — it’s about shaping a sustainable, inclusive future,” Patra remarked, underscoring the government’s focus on the 5Is: Innovation, Incubation, Investment, Income, and Impact.

Themed ‘Transforming Odisha into a Knowledge-Driven Bio-Economy’, the summit witnessed participation from thought leaders and delegates representing states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Speakers presented bold ideas for positioning Odisha as a dynamic biotech hub while blending the state’s rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge scientific innovation.

Among the distinguished speakers were Debashis Dash, director, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; Prabodh Mohanty, President, Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Chella Pandian Pichai, Global Head, Biocon Biologics; Dr. Indraneel Ghosh, Country Director, Vector BioMed Inc; Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar; Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy, Vice Chancellor, FM University, Balasore; and biotech strategist Abhik Biswas.

The discussions revolved around Odisha’s biotechnology potential as a bridge between tradition and technology, with special emphasis on inclusive rural empowerment, youth engagement, and biotech entrepreneurship. A thought-provoking session titled ‘From Chalkboards to Smartboards’ led by Ramanan Vaidyanathan advocated for early science and technology education in rural schools to nurture future innovators.

Plenary sessions covered key themes such as biotech policy and infrastructure, bio incubation, blue economy, human capital development, and start-up ecosystems. The event concluded with a presentation of actionable outcomes and a strategic roadmap by Venkatesh Poojari, emphasizing Odisha’s ambition to spearhead India’s biotechnology revolution through collaborative, innovation-driven growth.

The summit marked a significant step towards placing Odisha firmly on India’s biotech map, signaling its readiness to lead in areas ranging from agriculture and medicine to environmental sustainability and industrial transformation.