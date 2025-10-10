Odisha: Police SI Suspended For Sending Youth to Conduct Probe on His Behalf

Bhubaneswar: In a dramatic turn underscoring the pressure on police accountability, Bhadrak’s Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended Sub‑Inspector Karthik Jena of Gramanchal Police Station after evidence emerged that he bypassed proper procedure — sending a youth to conduct an investigation in his stead.

The matter came to light in Rasikabad village, where a man was accused of marrying five women. Jena was tasked with leading the inquiry. When two of the accused’s wives arrived, demanding to meet the investigating officer, rather than appearing himself, the SI allegedly dispatched one Piyush Ranjan Panda — riding a police bike — to act on his behalf. To add to the gravity, Panda reportedly introduced himself to villagers as the SI.

Local suspicion grew rapidly. Villagers alerted higher authorities, prompting a police team to descend on the village. The investigators confirmed that the probe was carried out not by the official but by a youth — a flagrant breach of protocol and a clear dereliction of duty.

Authorities say Jena’s conduct overstepped lawful bounds, meriting immediate action. Additional Superintendent of Police, Arup Abhisek Behera, stated: “The SI sending a youth to the spot in his place is an abuse of authority. He has been placed under suspension. The youth has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing.”