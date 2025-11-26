Odisha Police Seize High-Decibel Bikes in Crackdown on Illegal Silencers

The Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Twin City Commissionerate Police have launched a strict enforcement drive against illegally modified motorcycle silencers, announcing that high-decibel bikes will now be seized on the spot and riders booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and applicable criminal laws.

The action comes amid growing public anger over worsening noise levels, intensified by the recent death of veteran Jatra artist Devi Rath in Cuttack, allegedly triggered by extremely loud DJ music during Kartika Purnima celebrations.

Officials said the operation will go beyond routine fines or warnings. Modified bikes caught on the roads will be impounded immediately, and legal proceedings will follow. Riders may face heavy fines, licence suspension, and repeat-offender charges.

“The next time someone is found riding with an illegal silencer, they will not be released with just a warning. The motorcycle will be seized and the rider prosecuted,” a senior police official confirmed, calling the measure necessary to ensure public safety and discipline on roads.

While many residents have welcomed the move, they point out that such crackdowns are often temporary. Despite repeated campaigns, high-speed modified bikes continue to be seen — especially near universities, residential neighbourhoods and major city corridors.

Road safety advocates argue that the crackdown must also target manufacturers, installation shops and DJ operators who routinely violate decibel limits. They are urging authorities to introduce real-time monitoring systems, public complaint helplines and designated silent zones near hospitals, schools and residential clusters.

“Noise pollution is not just a nuisance — it is a public-health hazard with proven long-term consequences. Treating it seriously is long overdue,” said Prakash Mishra, road safety activist.

Experts stress that unless enforcement becomes consistent and year-round, Odisha may remain vulnerable to preventable tragedies.