Odisha police launches major crackdown on sand mafia, 123 arrested in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police, under the leadership of Director General (DG) Yoghesh Bahadur Khurania, has initiated a sweeping statewide crackdown on illegal sand mining. In coordination with the state’s mines department, law enforcement authorities raided multiple locations, seizing 136 vehicles and arresting 123 individuals since Sunday.



The operation aims to dismantle the entrenched networks of the sand mafia, whose illegal activities pose significant threats to local resources and communities. Senior police officials across various districts have been spearheading extensive raids to curb unauthorised sand and minor mineral extraction. District police units remain on high alert, carrying out targeted missions to disrupt sand smuggling operations.



On Sunday, police forces executed a series of well-coordinated raids on illegal sand extraction sites. These joint operations led to the confiscation of 136 vehicles, including tractors, trucks, and tippers, all found transporting sand unlawfully. As a result, 119 cases have been registered, and 123 individuals have been taken into custody.



Law enforcement officials have reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying these operations to eradicate the illegal sand trade. Authorities have urged local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious sand or morum (a regional term for gravelly soil) trading in their vicinity. Public cooperation, they emphasize, is crucial in safeguarding vital environmental and economic resources.



Sand, categorised as a ‘minor mineral’ under Indian law, is a key material in the construction industry. Previously managed by the state revenue department, sand mining in Odisha has recently come under the jurisdiction of the mines department to better regulate and curb its smuggling. The high profitability and low investment required for illegal sand extraction from riverbeds have led to frequent law and order issues, with criminal syndicates vying for control over these lucrative resources.



The Odisha Police has vowed to maintain pressure on illegal mining networks, ensuring that the state’s natural resources are protected from exploitation by organiaed crime. As enforcement efforts continue, authorities remain determined to bring an end to the unlawful sand trade and restore order to affected communities.

