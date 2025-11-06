 Top
Odisha Police Jawan Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rayagada

6 Nov 2025 1:42 PM IST

The OAPF constable, identified as Gouri Prasad Tadingi, was discovered dead along a roadside hours after reporting for duty; police have launched an investigation

An Odisha Auxiliary Police Force jawan was found dead under mysterious conditions in Rayagada district, with police probing possible health or other causes.

A jawan of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada district, about 430 km from the state capital. The deceased has been identified as Gouri Prasad Tadingi.

According to reports, his body was discovered along the roadside between Pitamahal and Jamadeipentha under the Rayagada block. On being informed, Sesakhala police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu said Gouri had reported for duty on Wednesday night but was later found dead. “The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination,” he added.

Preliminary findings suggest that the jawan had been suffering from certain health complications, though police have not ruled out other possible causes. A detailed probe is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to his death.


Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

