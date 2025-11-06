Odisha Police Jawan Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rayagada

A jawan of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada district, about 430 km from the state capital. The deceased has been identified as Gouri Prasad Tadingi.

According to reports, his body was discovered along the roadside between Pitamahal and Jamadeipentha under the Rayagada block. On being informed, Sesakhala police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu said Gouri had reported for duty on Wednesday night but was later found dead. “The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination,” he added.

Preliminary findings suggest that the jawan had been suffering from certain health complications, though police have not ruled out other possible causes. A detailed probe is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to his death.