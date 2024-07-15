Odisha Police Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot for Real-Time Information During Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has started making extensive use of technology to provide better policing services, information, security and surveillance during the ongoing Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath.

After putting the 'Jaga Drone' to use, the Odisha Police has now introduced WhatsApp chatbot to provide real-time information regarding traffic space and route planning for the first time during Bahuda Yatra on Monday.



“After overwhelming response and cooperation received from devotees resulting in excellent traffic management during Sri Gundicha Yatra, Odisha Police is going a step ahead again for Bahuda and Sunabesha,” tweeted the Odisha Police.



Bahuda Yatra is the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from Srigundicha temple, considered to be deities’ aunt’s place, after an annual sojourn of nine days.



On Monday, the devotees pulled the chariots of the three deities from Srigundicha temple to Singhadwar or Lion’s Gate in front Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath and His two siblings.



After Suna Besha AND Adharpana rituals, respectively on Wednesday and Thursday, the deities will be brought back to their sanctum sanctorum in Srimandir on Thursday.



The Odisha Police also urged devotees to avail all technological facilities, including WhatsApp chatbot for reaching the nearest parking places and smooth traffic regulations.



Odisha ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar on Monday informed that adequate security and traffic arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the Bahuda Yatra.



“The clearance party has given green signal and it is our responsibility to provide security and ensure that the devotees can have good darshan (sight) of the deities. This time, we are using a high power mike system to give direction and instruction. The crowd here is very friendly and they want to have darshan of deities,” said Kumar.



Kumar further informed that special drones have been kept at specific points along with special tactical units. The entire Bada Danda or Grand Road is covered with CCTV cameras.



“In the first layer, we have Rapid Action Force (RAF), Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans in the second layer and normal police personnel in the third layer. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bahuda Yatra,” he added.=