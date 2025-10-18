 Top
Odisha Police Busts Sex Racket In Bhubaneswar After Rescue Of Minor Girl

18 Oct 2025 11:06 PM IST

Two women, including the mastermind, arrested; male suspect goes absconding

(Left) Police personnel search for incriminating materials during a raid that busted a sex racket in Bhubaneswar. On the right, rescued girls who were trafficked from Jharkhand allegedly to be engaged in flesh trade.—Image By Arrangement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted a sex racket during the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The breakthrough came following a raid in the city’s Laxmisagar area.

According to police sources, ten young women were rescued from a residential property during the operation. The rescued minor, a native of Jharkhand, had reportedly been trafficked and forced into the sex trade at the same location. The house was allegedly used by a group running the racket, with several rooms functioning as makeshift operational spaces.

Two women were detained for questioning, while a male suspect remains absconding. Police said efforts are underway to identify the key persons behind the network and ascertain its wider links.

The house owner denied knowledge of any such activities taking place on the premises. Preliminary investigation suggests that several young women and minor girls from outside Odisha may have been trafficked into Bhubaneswar and coerced into the racket.

The case came to light after the 17-year-old girl was brought to Capital Hospital late Friday night in a semi-conscious and bloodied condition. Medical personnel, suspecting sexual assault, immediately informed the police, leading to the swift crackdown.


Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

