Odisha Police Announces Rs 4.3 Crore Reward For Information On Maoists

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the Odisha Police has rolled out a new incentive scheme offering cash rewards worth Rs 4.3 crore for information leading to the arrest of active Maoists or intelligence on their whereabouts.

The initiative, seen as part of intensified counter-insurgency operations in central Odisha, has been publicised through posters across strategic locations in Boudh district, including Sigadi, Tilpanga, Udamunda, Matagadu, Khandikhanpa, Luharpada, Nalikumpa, and Palam. Notices have also appeared in remote forested pockets under Boudh, Kantamal, Baunshuni and Manmunda police limits—areas that have witnessed Maoist movement in recent years.

According to the district police, the reward amount varies based on the threat level and hierarchy of the targeted Maoists. The highest reward—Rs 1 crore—has been announced for the capture of top-rung cadres, while the minimum reward of Rs 20 lakh will be given for actionable intelligence. For hardcore Maoists, the amount has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh per individual.

The posters also clarify that informants providing credible leads on Maoists who have been killed or have surrendered will be eligible for cash rewards. Police have assured that the identity of such informants will be kept strictly confidential.

The campaign—translated locally as “Catch Maoists, Earn Reward”—seeks to encourage community participation in intelligence-gathering. To streamline information flow, the police have introduced a dedicated hotline (9437643839) for citizens to share inputs regarding Maoist activities.

Officials said that every piece of information will be verified promptly, and rewards will be disbursed after due authentication. The move is part of a broader strategy to weaken the Maoist network by leveraging local cooperation, especially in forest-fringe and tribal-dominated areas.

Senior police officers believe the incentive-based approach will help bridge the trust gap between local communities and security agencies, ultimately aiding in restoring peace and ensuring development in the affected regions.