Odisha: PCC Chief Bhakta Das Attacks PM Modi, BJP Ahead Of Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, ahead of the Nuapada Assembly bypoll. The remarks came after Modi warned of a “loot” if the Congress came to power.

Addressing a press conference, Das said the Prime Minister’s comments reflected his anxiety over Congress’s rising popularity in the state. “Despite being absent from the Centre for 11 years and from Odisha for 25 years, why is the Prime Minister targeting us? This clearly shows that the Congress is gaining ground here,” he said.

Das accused the BJP of mismanagement and corruption, particularly in Odisha’s mining sector. “Thirty-four coal mines are being leased in Angul. Trees are being cut, young people are unemployed, farmers lack fertilizers, and women remain unsafe. The BJP benefits while pretending to protect the environment,” he said, adding that even former US President Donald Trump has commented on women’s safety in Odisha.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s “loot” allegations, Das challenged the BJP, asserting that a proper audit of both parties’ accounts would reveal the true beneficiaries during their respective tenures. He also accused the BJP of manipulating votes in previous elections, noting that while the BJD won 51 MLA seats, it failed to secure any MP seat.

Highlighting Congress’s connection with the people, Das said, “The Congress is addressing citizens’ concerns and promoting accountability. This has unsettled the BJP in Delhi.”

On the upcoming Nuapada bypoll, Das exuded confidence in Congress’s chances. He confirmed that Ghasiram Majhi, the current Nuapada District Congress president and “son of the soil,” would contest. “Thousands are expected to join Congress soon. I will visit Nuapada on October 5 or 6. Our war room is active, with six committees across six zones,” he said.

Pointing to historical trends, Das said the Congress had strong support in the constituency.

“In 2019, Congress was ahead by 1,000 votes over BJP. The present Nuapara Congress president Ghasiram Majhi who then contested as an independent, secured 50,000 votes, while our official candidate received 15,000. Today, we have 65,000 votes, compared with BJD’s 62,000. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) votes are likely to consolidate in Congress’s favour,” he claimed.

There was, however, no reaction from the BJP till this report was filed.