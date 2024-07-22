Odisha Assembly Begins on Stormy Note

Bhubaneswar: As expected, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Monday created uproar on the first day of the opening session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, disrupting the governor’s address. The opposition members also staged walkouts minutes after governor Raghubar Das read out his speech, alleging that the state government was not adhering to the rule of law.

As soon as the House began, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik stood up and wanted to know from the government as to what action had been taken against the son of governor Raghubar Das who had recently attacked a government employee in Puri. Supporting Patnaik, his party (BJD) members also stood up and shouted slogans saying the government was dithering to take action against the “accused” who is an "influential person."



The Congress members joined the BJD and also shouted slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam, the Congress party members rushed to the well of the House. Later, members of both parties staged the walkout.



We were deeply shocked by this. Law and order seems to have broken down in our state,” said Patnaik while talking to the media after the Assembly session.



LoP Patnaik further said, “When I was in the government, immediate action was taken against ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior government servants when they broke the law. The Odisha government must act according to the law.”



Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, “We had urged the Odisha CM to take action against the governor’s son. We also announced that we would not allow the governor to speak in the House; hence, we staged a protest today. There is a need to protect Odia Asmita and the agitation will continue till the Governor’s son is arrested.”



The governor read out his speech written in Hindi in absence of the opposition parties.



As per the schedule, the Odisha budget for 2024-25 will be presented in the Assembly on July 25. This will be the first budget to be presented by the newly formed BJP government in Odisha led by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.



In his address, governor Raghubar Das said the Odisha government will dedicatedly work for the welfare of the people and their development.



“I assure that my government will be dedicated to the welfare of the people and come up with unbiased policies. It will ensure all round development by keeping Odia Asmita at its focal point. The state government is committed to ensuring transparent governance, “said Das.

Das further said the Odisha government will extend benefits to the people and work towards protecting the rights of tribals, poor and other landless people.

“The Odisha government hopes to make a prosperous and developed Odisha by 2036 and a state where women are empowered, farmers are developed and youths get employed. The government targets to ensure proper utilisation of natural resources, increasing tourism, investment in health and technology so that Odisha becomes the powerhouse in eastern India,” said the governor.