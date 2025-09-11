Odisha: Nuapada Bypoll Set For Triangular Contest Between BJP, BJD And Congress

Bhubaneswar: The Nuapada Assembly constituency in western Odisha is poised for a triangular bypoll contest, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and the Congress preparing for a fierce showdown.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia. The outcome is expected to serve as a referendum on Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s 15-month-old government, while also testing the enduring influence of former CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik. For the Congress, the contest offers a rare opportunity to reassert its relevance in the state’s volatile political landscape.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, Nuapada witnessed a multi-cornered fight. Dholakia retained the seat for the BJD, polling 61,822 votes, narrowly ahead of independent candidate Ghasiram Majhi, who secured 50,941 votes. The BJP’s Abhinandan Panda finished third with 44,814 votes, while then Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sarat Pattanayak lagged far behind at 15,501 votes.

This time, the Congress is banking on Ghasiram Majhi, who has since rejoined the party.

“Ghasiram polled over 50,000 votes as an independent. Our official candidate received more than 5,000. Together, this crosses the winning tally of the BJD’s late Rajendra Dholakia. We are confident of wresting the seat,” said PCC president Sarat Pattanayak.

The BJD, meanwhile, is considering fielding a member of Dholakia’s family to consolidate sympathy votes. Senior leader Pratap Jena expressed confidence in the party’s prospects. “Our leader Naveen Patnaik has an unmatched record of winning bypolls, and we are confident of retaining Nuapada,” he said.

The BJP, buoyed by its 2024 victory in Odisha, is projecting the bypoll as a test of the Majhi government’s popularity.

“Since coming to power, we have launched multiple welfare and development schemes, including the Subhadra Yojana, which guarantees Rs 10,000 annually to underprivileged women. The people have responded positively, and we are certain of victory,” said senior BJP leader Basant Panda.