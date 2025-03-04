Odisha: Notorious Criminal Injured in Police Encounter in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: A notorious criminal, wanted in multiple cases of loot and robbery, sustained a bullet injury during an encounter with the police in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the encounter occurred around 5.40 am near the Hirakud airstrip road close to Lamadunguri, under the jurisdiction of Ainthapali Police Station. A police team that had been tracking the accused, Mahesh Kumar, attempted to apprehend him when he allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the officers. The police retaliated, injuring Mahesh in his left leg.

“Mahesh was immediately rescued and admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla. He is now out of danger,” said Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The police recovered a 7mm pistol, ammunition, Rs 40,000 in cash, and a motorcycle from the accused.

“We had been monitoring Mahesh for some time. He was involved in multiple cases across Sambalpur and adjoining districts,” Mishra added.

The latest case against Mahesh was registered on Monday after he allegedly snatched Rs 45,000 from a person at gunpoint in the Ainthapali area. Further investigations were underway to determine his possible links with other criminal networks in the region.