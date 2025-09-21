Odisha Needs One Doctor Per 1,000 People, Says Speaker At Health Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Odisha must work towards achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark of one doctor for every 1,000 people while simultaneously strengthening health infrastructure and developing trained paramedical staff to make healthcare accessible to all, Speaker Bachaspati Surma Padhi said on Sunday.

She was addressing the Vision Odisha Health Conclave organised by the English Indus Valley Times in Bhubaneswar.

“As much as treatment is important, equal emphasis must be placed on disease prevention and healthy living. Only then can people benefit meaningfully,” Padhi observed.

Joining the conclave virtually, health and family welfare minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling said “Health for All” is the government’s core objective.

“Our priority is to take healthcare to the doorstep of every citizen. Medical colleges are being established in every district, and significant recruitment is underway to fill critical gaps in the system,” he said.

The Minister highlighted recent measures, including the appointment of 98 assistant professors, and ongoing recruitment of 1,840 doctors and 5,000 paramedical staff. “Once completed, this drive will significantly enhance healthcare services across the state,” Mahaling added.

Government Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan underscored the Mohan Majhi government’s focus on improving rural healthcare and outlined the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Former finance and health minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai reflected on the progress made during his tenure, while stressing the urgent need to fill vacant posts. BJD MLA Rupesh Panigrahi and Congress MLA Pabitra Kumar Saunta also spoke, highlighting challenges in their constituencies and urging the government to ensure timely treatment for the poor.

The conclave opened with an introduction by journalist AK Sahoo and was presided over by senior journalist Sriram Dash, who was also felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement Award.