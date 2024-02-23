Top
Odisha: Naveen Patnaik govt extends its vote catcher KALIA scheme till 2026-27

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
23 Feb 2024
Under KALIA scheme, state govt provide an annual financial aid of Rs 12,500 to farmers
Odisha: Naveen Patnaik govt extends its vote catcher KALIA scheme till 2026-27
KALIA scheme banner of Odisha government

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha state Cabinet presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to extend the KALIA scheme till 2026-27 fiscal.

The state government has allocated Rs 6029.70 crore for implementation of the scheme.

Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) proved a vote catcher for the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019 and ensured the fifth consecutive term in power for CM Naveen Patnaik.

“The state Cabinet approved an estimated budget of Rs 6029.70 crore for three years (2024-25 fiscal to 2026-27 fiscal) for the implementation of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in the state, said chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena soon after the Cabinet meeting.

The state government had introduced the KALIA scheme in the 2018-19 fiscal to provide financial assistance to farmers for development of the farm sector in Odisha.

The state government is now providing financial aid of Rs 12,500 in three installments to the eligible farmers in Odisha in a year.

This apart, the state Cabinet approved a proposal to advance the release dates of financial aid under the scheme.


Odisha KALIA scheme Naveen Patnaik farmers financial assistance 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

