Odisha Mulls Digital Platform For MLAs To Address Public Grievances

BHUBANESWAR: In a move aimed at making the grievance redressal process more accessible and efficient, the Odisha government is considering the introduction of a digital mechanism that will enable legislators to directly hear public complaints through virtual platforms.

The proposed system is expected to significantly streamline the process of registering and resolving grievances, ensuring faster, more transparent, and accountable outcomes for citizens across the state. The initiative reflects the government’s broader push toward leveraging technology to strengthen governance and deepen citizen engagement.

According to official sources, the plan envisions a digital interface through which Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) can interact with complainants without requiring physical presence. This is likely to reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices and long waiting periods, which have traditionally been associated with grievance redressal processes.

Under the proposed framework, dedicated digital platforms will be set up to facilitate seamless communication between the public and their elected representatives. Citizens will be able to submit complaints online, monitor the status of their applications in real time, and receive timely updates regarding action taken on their issues. The system is also expected to maintain digital records, thereby improving transparency and accountability.

Responding to queries, the parliamentary affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said the proposal is currently under active consideration by the government. He подчеркed that ensuring quicker and more effective resolution of public grievances remains a key priority, and digital intervention could play a transformative role in achieving that objective.

If approved and implemented, the initiative is expected to reduce administrative delays, improve responsiveness, and make governance more inclusive—particularly benefiting people in remote and underserved areas who often face challenges in accessing public representatives.

The move is being seen as a significant step toward modernising governance in Odisha, aligning administrative processes with the evolving needs of a digitally connected society.