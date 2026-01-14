Odisha: Month-Old Baby Allegedly Sold for Rs 20,000 Rescued from Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: A month-old baby girl, allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 20,000, was rescued by Bhadrak police from Cuttack on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by the infant’s grandmother. The child has since been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak for medical examination and care.

Police said the rescue operation was carried out after the grandmother reported the suspected sale of her granddaughter. The infant belongs to Bayanbanapur village under the Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district. After medical evaluation, the child will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further care and protection, officials said.

According to the complaint, the baby’s parents—identified as Sipu Das and his wife—took the infant from the house on Monday morning, claiming they were visiting a hospital. When they returned late at night without the child, the grandmother grew suspicious and questioned them about the baby’s whereabouts.

The elderly woman alleged that the couple reacted aggressively, verbally abused her and even attempted to assault her when pressed for answers. Suspecting that the child had been sold, she approached the police.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an immediate investigation and traced the infant to the Rajabagicha locality in Cuttack. With the assistance of Childline members, the baby was rescued and brought back to Bhadrak.

“On being informed by the Bhandaripokhari police, Childline members went to Cuttack and rescued the baby girl. She was later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee,” CWC chairperson Subrat Biswal told reporters.

He said the infant was initially kept at a shelter home, ‘Ashiana’, but was later admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital after she was found to be unwell.

“As today is a holiday, the CWC will convene tomorrow to discuss the matter in detail and decide on further steps,” Biswal said.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the alleged child sale, and legal action will be initiated against those found involved, officials added.