Odisha: Mohan Majhi Lays Foundation Stone for Apparel Manufacturing Park in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at diversifying the economy of mineral-rich districts and accelerating rural employment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday laid the foundation stone for a large apparel manufacturing park in Keonjhar district, projected to create around 1,200 direct and indirect jobs and position the region as a new garment production cluster.

The facility, coming up at Balabhadrapur, is being developed by Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme. State authorities said the project aligns with a broader policy push to transform backward mining belts into hubs of value-added industries and labour-intensive manufacturing.

Officials estimate the unit will produce nearly 2.4 million garments annually once fully operational, supplying major domestic and global brands. The project is expected to prioritise employment for local youth and women, while stimulating ancillary sectors such as logistics, warehousing and supply chain services.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the apparel park represents a strategic shift in Odisha’s industrial policy toward inclusive growth. He noted that expanding manufacturing beyond mining and heavy industry would help stabilise incomes in resource-dependent districts and generate sustainable livelihoods.

“This unit will create new employment opportunities for our youth and women, strengthen household incomes and bring Keonjhar into the national apparel value chain,” he said, adding that the initiative reflects a partnership model between government and industry focused on social impact.

Hindalco said the Keonjhar facility is part of a larger livelihood strategy in Odisha. The company is constructing a similar apparel unit at Tikiri and has plans for another in Sambalpur, with a focus on skill training and long-term employability for economically vulnerable communities.

Ardhendu Mohapatra, president (corporate affairs) at Hindalco, said the company aims to build local production ecosystems rather than standalone units. “Our focus is on creating sustainable livelihood platforms that integrate training, employment and community participation,” he said.

The project has received land support from the state government and is expected to function as a model for CSR-led industrial development in aspirational districts. Policymakers view labour-intensive apparel manufacturing as a key lever for absorbing rural workforce migration and strengthening India’s textile export competitiveness.

Local elected representatives and district officials attended the foundation ceremony. State officials said implementation will be monitored to ensure timely completion and integration with skill development programmes.

Industry analysts note that Odisha’s entry into organised garment manufacturing could complement established textile clusters in southern and western India, helping distribute production geographically while tapping underutilised labour markets.

-----------------------

Photograph: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (centre) addresses a gathering in Keonjhar on Saturday after laying foundation stone for an apparel park.