Odisha MLA Alleges Death Threat at Railway Station; Complaint Filed with GRP

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Odisha’s Kantabanji, Laxman Bagh, has lodged a police complaint alleging that he was threatened at knifepoint and verbally abused by a local labour contractor—commonly referred to as a Dadan Sardar—and a municipal councillor at Kantabanji railway station late Wednesday night. Government Railway Police (GRP) at Titilagarh has registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the MLA’s written complaint, he had gone to the station around 11.30 pm to receive a friend arriving on the Korba–Visakhapatnam Express. While waiting on Platform No. 2, he reportedly noticed a group of more than 50 men, women and children assembled together. When he inquired, the group allegedly told him they were travelling to Hyderabad and Vijayawada for brick-kiln work.

The MLA said he immediately alerted the Migration Prevention Task Force as well as GRP, RPF and local police personnel stationed at Kantabanji for necessary verification and assistance.

Bagh alleged that shortly afterward, a labour contractor identified as Imran Khan, accompanied by associate Banti Behera and several others, confronted him, used abusive language and asked him to leave the station. He further claimed in his complaint that he was threatened with dire consequences if he remained on the platform.

The MLA said he filed the complaint due to concerns for his personal safety. GRP Titilagarh has registered the case under relevant sections and begun a detailed probe.

Attempts to contact the individuals named in the complaint for their response were unsuccessful, as their phones were reportedly switched off.

Local police officials said the matter is being treated seriously and all statements and circumstances surrounding the reported incident will be verified. “An investigation is underway, and appropriate action will follow based on findings,” a GRP officer said.



