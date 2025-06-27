Odisha: Lord Jagannath’s Regal Ratha Yatra Commences

Puri: A wave of devotion and timeless tradition swept through the sacred city of Puri on Thursday as the world-famous Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath began with grandeur, spiritual fervour, and centuries-old rituals. As the celestial siblings — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra — prepared to embark on their annual divine sojourn from the sanctum of Srimandir to their aunt’s abode at Srigundicha temple, lakhs of devotees thronged the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to witness the majestic spectacle.

The ancient rituals commenced early in the morning within the revered precincts of Srimandir, as temple servitors performed sacred ceremonies steeped in Vedic chants and timeless customs. The deities were ceremonially brought out from the Ratna Bedi (sanctum sanctorum) amidst the resonating beats of gongs, conches, and mridangas.

The highlight of the morning was the regal Chhera Panhara — the traditional ceremonial sweeping of the chariots with a golden broom by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the foremost servitor and spiritual sovereign of Puri. This profound ritual symbolises humility before the Lord and marks the divine egalitarianism enshrined in Jagannath culture, where kings and commoners alike are but devotees.

By afternoon, devotees will commence pulling the elaborately decorated wooden chariots — Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana — along the three-kilometre stretch from Srimandir to Srigundicha temple in what is called the Ghosha Yatra. According to the temple administration, the grand pulling of the chariots is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

Anticipating an unprecedented gathering of nearly 13 lakh pilgrims, the Puri district administration, supported by multiple state and central agencies, has deployed a multi-layered security grid and robust arrangements. The Indian Railways has arranged 365 special trains to ferry devotees from across the country to the spiritual heartland of Odisha. The state government, too, has mobilised hundreds of buses to facilitate smooth transportation from various corners of the province.

Among those present to partake in the sacred occasion were Governor Hari Babu Khambampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state ministers, judges of the Orissa High Court, and a host of dignitaries.

In a special announcement, Chief Minister Majhi declared a public holiday on the day following Ratha Yatra, as this year’s chariot-pulling would extend over two days. This rare occurrence, attributed to the unique convergence of auspicious rituals including Naba Youvan and Netra Utsav, adds an exceptional spiritual significance to this year’s festival.

“We seek the cooperation of all servitors, district administration officials, security forces and the local community to ensure a peaceful and spiritually uplifting Ratha Yatra,” the Chief Minister said.

Director General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi stated that elaborate safety and fire control measures have been instituted, given expectations of 10 to 15 lakh devotees arriving for the festival.

The Eternal Journey of the Divine

Ratha Yatra, literally ‘Chariot Journey,’ is more than a festival — it is a moving temple, a symbol of the Lord’s annual outreach to devotees irrespective of caste, creed, or faith. While Srimandir’s sanctum remains exclusively accessible to Hindus on ordinary days, during Ratha Yatra, the Lord of the Universe steps out to bless humanity at large. Pilgrims of all faiths, from across India and abroad, gather to behold the deities atop their magnificently crafted wooden chariots.

It is believed that a glimpse of Lord Jagannath on His chariot bestows divine merit and can liberate one from the cycle of birth and death — granting Moksha (salvation).

The chariots themselves, constructed anew each year from freshly felled logs brought from designated forests, are marvels of traditional craftsmanship. Painted in vibrant hues — red and yellow for Jagannath, red and green for Balabhadra, and red and black for Subhadra — the three chariots are adorned with intricate motifs and ceremonial canopies.

An Emblem of Cultural Cosmopolitanism

Ratha Yatra also embodies Jagannath culture’s timeless inclusivity and cosmopolitan spirit. People from every walk of life — irrespective of religion, nationality or social standing — converge in Puri to offer their devotion. This cultural confluence not only reaffirms Odisha’s spiritual centrality but also its ancient tradition of welcoming all seekers under the unifying canopy of the Lord’s grace.

After their nine-day stay at Srigundicha temple, the deities will return in the equally celebrated Bahuda Yatra, concluding with the glittering Suna Besha, when the Lords adorn golden ornaments atop their chariots.

As the divine chariots await the tug of countless hands and hearts, Puri stands resplendent — ready to once again become the sacred axis around which the spiritual aspirations of millions shall revolve.

-----------------

Photograph:

Awaiting the Lords’ Arrival: Standing tall and resplendent along the historic Bada Danda, the ornately decorated chariots of the Holy Trinity are set for the world-renowned Ratha Yatra, as lakhs of devotees gather to witness the divine journey of the Lords of the Universe.