Odisha: Koraput Hospital Orders Probe After 6 Deaths Spark Negligence Allegations

BHUBANESWAR: June 4: In the wake of public outrage and allegations of medical negligence, the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput has ordered an internal inquiry after six patients died within hours of each other on Tuesday night. Hospital authorities, however, have dismissed claims that the deaths were caused by the administration of wrong injections.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr Susanta Kumar Sahoo, superintendent of SLNMCH, confirmed that a departmental probe had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the fatalities.

“Five of the six patients died between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. All of them were admitted in critical condition, and preliminary findings suggest no evidence of incorrect injections. However, we have launched a thorough investigation to address the allegations,” he said.

Dr Sahoo added that the deceased included two patients with stab injuries, one suffering from terminal cancer, and others battling severe, life-threatening conditions. “It appears they succumbed to the severity of their illnesses, though we are reviewing all medical protocols followed,” he noted.

The hospital administration convened an emergency meeting with departmental heads to review the sequence of events. Post-mortem examinations of the deceased are being conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Tensions flared at the hospital premises after bereaved family members alleged that all six patients’ conditions worsened shortly after receiving a second round of injections late at night. In protest, relatives staged a demonstration outside the hospital, demanding accountability from the administration.

Police personnel from Koraput Town Police Station were deployed to control the situation and ensure law and order. The bodies were sent for autopsy following police intervention.

While the hospital has assured a fair inquiry, the incident has once again brought to the fore longstanding concerns about public healthcare in Odisha. SLNMCH, a crucial medical facility for southern Odisha, has previously faced criticism over staff shortages, inconsistent medical practices, and inadequate infrastructure.