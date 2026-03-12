 Top
Odisha: Jindal Steel Declared Preferred Bidder for Rengalaberha North-East Extension, Nuagan West Iron Ore Block

12 March 2026 10:13 PM IST

The iron ore block spans approximately 84 hectares

Image of Jindal Steel logo used for representational purposes

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel has been declared the preferred bidder by the Odisha government for the Rengalaberha North-East Extension and Nuagan West Iron Ore Block in Keonjhar district.

The iron ore block spans approximately 84 hectares. Following the successful conclusion of the online auction, Jindal Steel has committed to a final price offer of 111.15 per cent premium to the Government of Odisha.

The block was part of a tranche of 12 mineral blocks notified for auction by the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Odisha, in December 2025. As per Government records, the block has been explored up to the G2 level and hosts estimated iron ore resources of approximately 38 million tonnes.

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

